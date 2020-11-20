Diaz and Bronx Tourism Council cap off Tour De Bronx 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Even with COVID-19 forcing people to shutter inside, Bronxites have not been deterred from getting exercise in the great outdoors.

On Nov. 7, Diaz Jr., in conjunction with The Bronx Tourism Council, the Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation, Transportation Alternatives and Ride with GPS app, hosted a bike ride to end the Tour de Bronx 2020 season.

The Tour de Bronx, the largest free bicycle event in the state, started in 1994.

Cyclists, including Bronx residents and Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., had the option to ride one of three paths: “Bronx Riviera,” “Boogie Up The Bronx Jr.” and “8 Wonders of The Bronx.” It was originally slated to take place in late October, but was canceled due to the gathering restrictions caused by COVID-19.

Members from the RWB Bronx Chapter joined Diaz to take part in the “Bronx Riviera” route, using the Ride with GPS app, to visit the neighborhoods, parks, greenways and waterfronts of the borough seen during the Tour de Bronx event.

The Bronx Tourism Council launched the revamped Tour de Bronx on Oct. 10, riding with residents along the “Boogie Up The Bronx Jr.” route.