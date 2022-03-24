DCWP reminds eligible New Yorkers to file their taxes for free

NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga is reminding New Yorkers there is less than one month left until Tax Day — Monday, April 18. NYC Free Tax Prep can help New Yorkers keep their full refund, including valuable tax credits like the Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and Child and Dependent Care Credit.

NYC Free Tax Prep is available for families with dependents who earned $72,000 or less and individuals who earned $50,000 or less in 2021.

“Even with one month left, there is still time to file your taxes for free with NYC Free Tax Prep and keep your full refund,” said Vera Mayuga. “Tax credits including the Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit, and Child and Dependent Care Credit are available to help families meet their most basic needs, which makes this a very important time of the year.”

To get the word out about NYC Free Tax Prep, DCWP hosted a press conference with partners including Grand Street Settlement, Food Bank for New York City, and elected officials. DCWP also conducted street canvassing efforts and is offering tax prep in the mayor’s recently announced Mobile Outreach Van.

“April 18th will be here before you know it! Thank you to DCWP for helping New Yorkers with these critical tax prep services,” said Kevin D. Kim, commissioner of the NYC Department of Small Business Services. “If you are eligible for the NYC Free Tax Prep this year, you should take advantage and make sure you get your full refund ASAP.”