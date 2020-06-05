News

Day 8 of George Floyd protests in NYC started with Queens march, Brooklyn memorial

People attend a public memorial after the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI AND EMILY DAVENPORT

Thousands hit the streets of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens Thursday for the eighth day of protests following the police-involved death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.

The curfew took effect at 8 p.m. tonight, and there are still plenty of protesters out on the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn. There hadn’t been many major incidents amid the peaceful demonstrations, but just moments ago, cops charged at protesters barricaded in Williamsburg at the corner of Wythe Avenue and Penn Street.

Pockets of protesters can be seen in Cobble Hill.

As a note, reporters are permitted to be on the city streets after curfew, per the mayor’s executive order. However, an officer who approached reporter Ben Verde, who’s covering the Williamsburg protest and has an official NYPD credential, didn’t seem to care.

Later on, there was an incident involving a ranking officer and a protester near the corner of Washington Avenue and Fulton Street.

There’s a more peaceful, post-curfew march ongoing in Manhattan as well.

A number of arrests were made at about 10 p.m. at Manhattan’s Grand Army Plaza, 5th Avenue and 59th Street.

Earlier in the day, a memorial service for Floyd took place in Brooklyn, with members of his family and various public officials and civil rights leaders in attendance. Thousands converged upon Cadman Plaza for the event, attended by George’s brother, Terrence. Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at the event, and was jeered.

Thousands at Cadman Plaza for George Floyd’s memorial chanting “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” (Photo: Rose Adams)

.

However, George Floyd’s brother Terrence was overwhelmed with support by those who attended, many of whom chanted “You are not alone!” as he went to his car.

In Queens, protesters supporting an end to racial injustice and police brutality have gathered at Cunningham Park for the start of a march to Queens Borough Hall in Kew Gardens.

Demonstrators are rallying for policing reforms proposed by the New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Protesters in Queens made their way through Sunnyside led by Tuli Hannan, a student at Long Island City’s Info Tech High School.

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams spoke about Sean Bell, who was killed by police, on the street that was named in his memory a few years after he was killed.

A rally scheduled for this afternoon at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn has officially kicked off.

 

White coats showing support on Flatbush Ave (Photo: Kevin Duggan)

 

The protest has since made its way back to the Barclays Center and continued on from there:

Meanwhile, protesters made their way from Manhattan to the Brooklyn Bridge, but the Manhattan side of the bridge was sealed off by the NYPD:

 

Protesters worked their way back over to City Hall and over into Foley Square once again.

Protesters in Foley Square (Photo: Alex Mitchell)

 

Kneel down at Foley Square (Photo: Alex Mitchell)

 

The big crowd went on tour in Manhattan. Over 5,000 protesters most recently amassed at Washington Square Park.

 

New York City again went under a curfew at 8 p.m. tonight. While it was peacefully observed in most parts of the city, there were reports of police officers brutally cracking down on protesters in Brooklyn Wednesday after the curfew took effect.

Protesters in Washington Square Park in Manhattan on June 4, 2020. (Photo by Alex Mitchell)

The NYPD was spotted in Times Square, which has been sealed off, and the protesters are still on the move. Times Square is practically empty as of 8 p.m., which the exception of the officers on duty.

Protesters are still filling the streets in Brooklyn, with some going against traffic and dodging cop cars as they drive by.

