Day 8 of George Floyd protests in NYC started with Queens march, Brooklyn memorial

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI AND EMILY DAVENPORT

Thousands hit the streets of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens Thursday for the eighth day of protests following the police-involved death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.

The curfew took effect at 8 p.m. tonight, and there are still plenty of protesters out on the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn. There hadn’t been many major incidents amid the peaceful demonstrations, but just moments ago, cops charged at protesters barricaded in Williamsburg at the corner of Wythe Avenue and Penn Street.

And shit just changed. Cops charge the crowd, beating, arresting. Here’s the moment. pic.twitter.com/jVOqkb4T5c — Ben Verde (@verde_nyc) June 5, 2020

Crowd was totally peaceful up until this point. Reasoning was a violation of the curfew. — Ben Verde (@verde_nyc) June 5, 2020

Pockets of protesters can be seen in Cobble Hill.

Cop van driving dangerously close to cyclists on Court and Bergen pic.twitter.com/Mw1cZChWMJ — Alejandra O’Connell (@AODNewz) June 5, 2020

One driver is very upset that the protesters are out tells them to “stop looting.” This has been a peaceful protest pic.twitter.com/TEUR0h2MEd — Alejandra O’Connell (@AODNewz) June 5, 2020

Two white shirts pulled cyclist off bike and put him back of car. Calling got back up at Atlantic and Nevins. Some are calling female cop a bitch pic.twitter.com/99czxabjVq — Alejandra O’Connell (@AODNewz) June 5, 2020

As a note, reporters are permitted to be on the city streets after curfew, per the mayor’s executive order. However, an officer who approached reporter Ben Verde, who’s covering the Williamsburg protest and has an official NYPD credential, didn’t seem to care.

White shirt office tells me “we gave you a chance to leave.” I inform him curfew doesn’t apply to me, he charges me and says “you got a problem? I’ll take your fucking press pass.” — Ben Verde (@verde_nyc) June 5, 2020

Later on, there was an incident involving a ranking officer and a protester near the corner of Washington Avenue and Fulton Street.

Video is dark but a hoard of officers just start hitting a protester on bike with a baton and several pinned him to ground on Washington and Fulton pic.twitter.com/oL8u364k2w — Alejandra O’Connell (@AODNewz) June 5, 2020

There’s a more peaceful, post-curfew march ongoing in Manhattan as well.

Decently sized group still marching now at 53rd & 3rd Ave pic.twitter.com/xMBvhWHWrF — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 5, 2020

Many honk in support heading up Lexington Avenue now pic.twitter.com/otdbHnrbU0 — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 5, 2020

Peaceful conversation between a protestor and officer cut short by sirens pic.twitter.com/hfgg2nYVsW — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 5, 2020

A number of arrests were made at about 10 p.m. at Manhattan’s Grand Army Plaza, 5th Avenue and 59th Street.

Arrests and violence now at 5th and Grand Army Plaza…caught what I could Protestors did confront police moments earlier and leaders quickly jumped in telling marchers to leave the NYPD alone pic.twitter.com/b0l46n1kOr — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 5, 2020

Entire bit (that I caught) of previous conflict that led to violence and multiple arrests pic.twitter.com/9luIqUO8f8 — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, a memorial service for Floyd took place in Brooklyn, with members of his family and various public officials and civil rights leaders in attendance. Thousands converged upon Cadman Plaza for the event, attended by George’s brother, Terrence. Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at the event, and was jeered.

.

De Blasio’s speech was totally drowned out by boos, and I’m standing in the front. The crowd went absolutely wild for Public Advocate Jumanne Williams’ speech pic.twitter.com/hTFL0Hayuf — Rose Adams (@rose_n_adams) June 4, 2020

The crowd truns their backs on DeBlasio and drown out his speech and jeers and chants. pic.twitter.com/Hbu8J77oUf — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) June 4, 2020

However, George Floyd’s brother Terrence was overwhelmed with support by those who attended, many of whom chanted “You are not alone!” as he went to his car.

In Queens, protesters supporting an end to racial injustice and police brutality have gathered at Cunningham Park for the start of a march to Queens Borough Hall in Kew Gardens.

Demonstrators are rallying for policing reforms proposed by the New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Protesters in Queens made their way through Sunnyside led by Tuli Hannan, a student at Long Island City’s Info Tech High School.

#Sunnyside was out in force today, marching for justice for #GeorgeFloyd & making sure everyone near & far chanted #blacklivesmatter. It was powerful & inspiring to be there. It was organized by young women of color, led by Tuli Hannan, who is a student at Info Tech HS in #LIC. pic.twitter.com/J8DNSw3BLj — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) June 4, 2020

@LiuNewYork arrives at Queens Borough Hall. @AliciaHyndman just said this was coordinated with state legislators reresenting the entire state of NY. pic.twitter.com/k6EiZaCdJZ — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) June 4, 2020

@AliciaHyndman gives a stirring speech, and says the New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus “will support their people” by repealing 50-a and demanding Gov. Cuomo pass more bills introduced to hold police accountable. pic.twitter.com/3XEn2MdxZp — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) June 4, 2020

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams spoke about Sean Bell, who was killed by police, on the street that was named in his memory a few years after he was killed.

*phone was acting up so had to wait to post the rest*@AdrienneEAdams was there, and spoke about Sean Bell, the Black man who the street is named after, a few years after he was killed by the police. pic.twitter.com/tFLGX7WjVT — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) June 4, 2020

A rally scheduled for this afternoon at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn has officially kicked off.

And we’re off with chants for justice, I can’t breathe, and George Floyd pic.twitter.com/qro4ZsQiNY — Kevin Duggan (@kduggan16) June 4, 2020

The protest has since made its way back to the Barclays Center and continued on from there:

And we’re back at barclays pic.twitter.com/FCHHVlqX7t — Kevin Duggan (@kduggan16) June 4, 2020

Protesters inching into the street pic.twitter.com/eOOdiScw6Y — Jessica Parks (@_jessicaparks) June 4, 2020

Protesters convene with Jamel Floyd’s family. Floyd’s mother speaks with the crowd. pic.twitter.com/yk0kr8Tncq — Jessica Parks (@_jessicaparks) June 4, 2020

Meanwhile, protesters made their way from Manhattan to the Brooklyn Bridge, but the Manhattan side of the bridge was sealed off by the NYPD:

Protestors expected to cross the Brooklyn Bridge soon…NYPD sealed off Manhattan bound side pic.twitter.com/yj2k7filPi — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 4, 2020

The cops just stopped a huge group of protesters from coming to Manhattan via Brooklyn Bridge after the memorial. Peaceful protest -4 hours before curfew..#nycprotests pic.twitter.com/6gIJKePrhS — magdasawon (@magdasawon) June 4, 2020

Moving across the bridge into Manhattan now pic.twitter.com/fiYCavz8PN — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 4, 2020

Protesters worked their way back over to City Hall and over into Foley Square once again.

Chanting going on now as the full group appears to have crossed the Brooklyn Bridge and reached Foley Square pic.twitter.com/ORrTx4TpJA — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 4, 2020

Protestors STILL filling out from Brooklyn Bridge actually to meet at Foley Square@rose_n_adams says the bridge will be clear soon pic.twitter.com/eYGe6RUR7P — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 4, 2020

Yeah they’re still coming over the bridge pic.twitter.com/jmbvTb3wKM — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 4, 2020

The big crowd went on tour in Manhattan. Over 5,000 protesters most recently amassed at Washington Square Park.

Moving up Centre Street now crossing Canal Street pic.twitter.com/ODJhunMcKc — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 4, 2020

Massive kneel down in the Howard & Lafayette streets intersection Heard they’re moving to Union Square…you’re about to get company @grantlan145 pic.twitter.com/SU1hkYtzvj — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 4, 2020

Jubilant atmosphere at Union Square Park as a crowd of protesters cheers to drums and banging pots and pans, chanting.#NYCPROTEST #ManhattanProtest #protests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/n75O0buuX6 — Grant Lancaster (@grantlan145) June 4, 2020

New York City again went under a curfew at 8 p.m. tonight. While it was peacefully observed in most parts of the city, there were reports of police officers brutally cracking down on protesters in Brooklyn Wednesday after the curfew took effect.

Protest hitting a high note at Washington Square Park …get it pic.twitter.com/MAS27uwzam — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 4, 2020

The NYPD was spotted in Times Square, which has been sealed off, and the protesters are still on the move. Times Square is practically empty as of 8 p.m., which the exception of the officers on duty.

Times Square now pic.twitter.com/YZH95Uo1US — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 4, 2020

In a sealed off Times Square minutes before curfew pic.twitter.com/4p1WhU4ot6 — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 4, 2020

Curfew for NYC is in effect. pic.twitter.com/qr2RoyaHr3 — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 5, 2020

Here at Snyder, police are standing guard near the 67th precinct pic.twitter.com/qu3vPbEOxj — Kevin Duggan (@kduggan16) June 5, 2020

Night eight of George Floyd protests. People chanting “50-a has got to go.” pic.twitter.com/KGO1kos5g3 — Alejandra O’Connell (@AODNewz) June 5, 2020

Sign unveiled close to BAM pic.twitter.com/E2poV1M8kx — Alejandra O’Connell (@AODNewz) June 5, 2020

Protesters are still filling the streets in Brooklyn, with some going against traffic and dodging cop cars as they drive by.

Hundreds of protesters marching down Flatbush again. Just passed DeKalb. pic.twitter.com/LgD5YzSyby — Alejandra O’Connell (@AODNewz) June 5, 2020

After some confusion, march continues down Schermerhorn. ( cross street Boerum) pic.twitter.com/cYQJvLDsjr — Alejandra O’Connell (@AODNewz) June 5, 2020

We’re turning west on Crown St to Bedford pic.twitter.com/8qoAGrm174 — Kevin Duggan (@kduggan16) June 5, 2020

Protesters stop traffic. Traffic offers water and masks. pic.twitter.com/Vwf5or6BcE — Alejandra O’Connell (@AODNewz) June 5, 2020

