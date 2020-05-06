Daniel Radcliffe and more are bringing first ‘Harry Potter’ novel to life in new online reading

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

Get excited, “Harry Potter” fans – a group of celebrities are coming together to bring a new way to experience the first novel in the series.

This week, J.K. Rowling and Wizarding World announced a new watching and listening experience where celebrities will read “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” chapter by chapter. The readings are a part of Harry Potter At Home, a collection of free initiatives designed to help bring the magic of Harry Potter to children, parents, and caregivers in lockdown.

The first chapter, which was released this week, was read by Daniel Radcliffe, known for playing the titular role in the “Harry Potter” film franchise. Other stars who are on board to narrate chapters of the popular novel include Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, Eddie Redmayne. All 17 chapters of the books will be released by the middle of summer.

The audio is available on Spotify for all free and premium users, as well as Spotify Kids. The Harry Potter At Home website will also have video recordings of the readings.

Listen to the first episode below: