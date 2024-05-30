Longwood

Milkshake, beloved dachshund, dog-napped in Longwood

By Ben Brachfeld Posted on
Screen Shot 2024-05-30 at 12.01.32 PM
Beloved dachshund Milkshake was dog-napped in the Bronx and has been missing for nearly a month.
Photo courtesy NYPD

Police are sniffing around for a pair of thieves who brazenly made off with a beloved family dachshund named Milkshake in the Bronx earlier this month.

The dog-nappers entered an apartment building at Westchester Avenue and Tiffany Street in Longwood on the evening of May 4 and encountered the 10-year-old weiner dog, police say, before fleeing the location with her and leaving her family devastated.

“Help us sniff ’em out & fetch ’em,” the NYPD wrote on X.

Per surveillance video, the two pooch pilferers both had their hair dyed red, one short and curly and the other long and braided. The one with braided hair was wearing a black jacket, the other a white T-shirt.

Photo courtesy NYPD

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDNews. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story was originally published by our affiliate AMNewYorkMetro.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Crime

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC