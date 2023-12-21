Cops searching for crooks who doused man in oil before snatching his cellphone inside of west Bronx supermarket

Police are searching for the crooks who assaulted a man and doused him in oil before snatching his phone inside a west Bronx supermarket.

Police are searching for the crooks who assaulted a man and doused him in oil before snatching his phone inside a west Bronx supermarket earlier this month.

Police from the 48th Precinct say two unidentified men entered the Modern Fresh Market, located at 411 East Tremont Ave. — just before 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 and approached a 53-year-old man. The crooks proceeded to punch the victim and doused him in oil before grabbing his cellphone and fleeing the store in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

A police spokesperson told the Bronx Times on Thursday that a motive behind the attack is not clear at this time.

The NYPD on Dec. 20 released a surveillance image of the suspects. They were both wearing gray sweatpants and black coats. One had a hood over his head and the other was wearing a black facemask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.