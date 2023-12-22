Crooks snatch man’s phone on 2 train at Burke Avenue subway station: NYPD

Cops are searching for two crooks who snatched a cellphone from a man’s hand on a northbound 2 train at the Burke Avenue subway station and threatened to shoot him when he gave chase.

Cops are searching for two crooks who snatched a cellphone from a man’s hand on a northbound 2 train at the Burke Avenue subway station and threatened to shoot him when he gave chase.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops are searching for two crooks who snatched a cellphone from a man’s hand on a northbound 2 train at the Burke Avenue subway station and threatened to shoot him when he gave chase.

Police from the 47th Precinct say that a 24-year-old man was on the northbound 2 train at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 19 when two men approached him and snatched his phone from his hand. The victim ran after the thieves, but halted his chase when one of the crooks displayed a firearm. The thieves then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

The NYPD, on Dec. 21, released surveillance images of the suspects.

Police say both suspects have dark complexions. One was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray pants, while the second suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.