Crook swipes computers, jewelry from Bronx construction trailer: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a crook who broke into a Bronx construction site and took off with valuables.

Authorities say that at 4:58 p.m. on June 27, an unknown man broke the window of a construction trailer located at 1475 Sedgwick Ave. Once inside, the suspect took two Dell laptops valued at $3,900, two rings valued at $10,700, an iPhone valued at $600, a DVD player valued at $80 and a computer and laptop bag valued at $80. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork.