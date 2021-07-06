Crime

Crook swipes computers, jewelry from Bronx construction trailer: NYPD

By
0
comments
Posted on
Cops are looking for a suspect who broke into a Bronx construction site on June 27.
Photo courtesy NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who broke into a Bronx construction site and took off with valuables.

Authorities say that at 4:58 p.m. on June 27, an unknown man broke the window of a construction trailer located at 1475 Sedgwick Ave. Once inside, the suspect took two Dell laptops valued at $3,900, two rings valued at $10,700, an iPhone valued at $600, a DVD player valued at $80 and a computer and laptop bag valued at $80. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC