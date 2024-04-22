Woman dies after crash on the ‘Bermuda Triangle’ of the Bronx River Parkway

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A woman died Friday after crashing her Jeep and flipping it over multiple times on a particularly deadly stretch of the Bronx River Parkway, leaving her passenger in critical condition as well.

Police say a 30-year-old woman operated the Jeep northbound on the Bronx River Parkway, with a 34-year-old male passenger, just after 3:15 a.m. on April 19 when she lost control and struck a guardrail near the Boston Road exit in Bronx Park.

The crash, police reported, caused the Jeep to overturn several times, and the woman to be ejected from the mangled vehicle.

EMS later pronounced the woman — whose identity has been withheld pending family notification — dead at the scene. Firefighters, meanwhile, extricated the man after he became trapped in the passenger’s seat; EMS took him to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition; he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The area where the crash took place, between Exits 5 and 6, has been described as the parkway’s “Bermuda Triangle” due to the large number of high-casualty crashes that have taken place there. In 2006, five members of the same family were killed in a horrific crash when their vehicle jumped the median into oncoming traffic near Exit 5 at 177th Street. The family was en route to a basketball tournament named for their late grandmother.

The horror continued in 2012, when an SUV careened over a guardrail near the Bronx Zoo and fell 60 feet to the ground, killing seven members of the same family.

Last January, a man was killed when he lost control of his car and veered off the northbound parkway and crashed into a tree.

As of last week, the Bronx had seen 13 traffic fatalities in 2024, two more than at the same time period the year prior. Citywide, 70 people have lost their lives in collisions so far this year, an 11% jump over last year.

This story was originally published by affiliate AMNewYorkMetro.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes