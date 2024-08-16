Cowards arrested for brutally assaulting 82-year-old woman on Bronx street: NYPD

Police released photos of the two suspects, pictured, who allegedly assaulted an 82-year-old woman in the Bronx earlier this month

Police have arrested two suspects who cowardly punched and kicked an 82-year-old woman earlier this month while she was walking along East 212th Street in the Bronx.

William Ballinger, 32, of East 219th Street, along with Tamme Moore, 32, of East 212th Street, allegedly approached the elderly woman from behind at around 7:05 p.m. on Aug. 2 before assaulting her.

The pair allegedly punched the woman multiple times and then slammed her to the ground. They then stomped on her repeatedly, police said, before fleeing the location on foot, traveling eastbound on 212 Street towards Holland Avenue.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition. It is unclear what prompted the attack.

Both have been charged with two counts of assault—with one count being assault in the second degree for injuring a victim 65 years or older, with the other being assault in the third degree.