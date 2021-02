Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Thursday, February 11, senior residents at Betances Houses received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the seniors’ building at the housing development. RDC Development and Catholic Charities came together to coordinate the distribution of 120 vaccines, with support from the Bronx Rising Initiative and Morris Heights Health Center. The second dose will also be administered at Betances to all residents who received their vaccinations.