Councilwoman Gibson hosts food giveaway on International Women’s Day

On Monday, in recognition of International Women`s Day, Council Members Vanessa Gibson and Diana Ayala partnered with the NYCHA Patterson Houses Tenants Association as they hosted a food and pet food giveaway.

According to data from Food Bank for New York, approximately 604,770 New York City adult women, or roughly one out of every six (17 %), rely on soup kitchens and food pantries. Globally, women are much more likely to live in extreme poverty than men. Of the 690 million people who are food insecure globally, 60 % are women and girls.