Health

Council Members visit Jacobi

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
On Jan. 14, Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, chair of the Hospitals Committee of the NYC Council and Councilman Kevin Riley came to Jacobi Hospital to attend a presentation on Jacobi’s CureViolence program “Stand Up to Violence."
Courtesy of NYC Council

On Jan. 14, Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, chair of the Hospitals Committee of the NYC Council and Councilman Kevin Riley came to Jacobi Hospital to attend a presentation on Jacobi’s CureViolence program “Stand Up to Violence.”

The Race for New York City Mayor: NYC Mayoral Candidate, Shaun Donovan

Schneps Connects

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>