Council Members visit Jacobi

On Jan. 14, Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, chair of the Hospitals Committee of the NYC Council and Councilman Kevin Riley came to Jacobi Hospital to attend a presentation on Jacobi’s CureViolence program “Stand Up to Violence.”
I want to thank Chair @CarlinaRivera for inviting me to hear from our brave essential team at Jacobi Hospital. We look forward to continuing our work down in City Hall to ensure we are assisting in making this vision possible! pic.twitter.com/UenMBum67T
— Kevin C. Riley (@KevinCRiley) January 20, 2021