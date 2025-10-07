Morris Park

Cops seek four women suspects in Morris Park car robbery

By Posted on
close up of blue NYPD car.
The NYPD are seeking suspects in a Morris Park car robbery.
Photo courtesy Getty Images

The NYPD are asking for help identifying four women who punched and kicked a 61-year-old man in a Morris Park car robbery.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 21 in front of L&M European Market.

Individual #1 of robbery running past the car wearing a long-sleeve white shirt, green camouflage pants, and white shoes.
Individual #1 is described as being a female, having a light complexion, approximately 20 – 25 years of age, medium build, and brown eyes.

Authorities did not confirm a motive for the attack, but say the four women attacked the victim after an argument. The women, who were between the ages of 20-25, forcibly took the victim’s car keys and fled in his dark-colored Jeep Cherokee in an unknown direction.

Individual #2 running past the scene of the car robbery. She was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.
Individual # 2 is described as being a female, having a dark complexion, approximately 20 – 25 years of age, slender build, long black hair, and brown eyes.

EMS rushed the 61-year-old victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was treated for minor injuries.

Individual #3 running from the scene of the car robbery. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, white and black shoes, and a light-colored baseball hat.
Individual # 3 is described as being a female, having a medium complexion, approximately 25 – 30 years of age, heavy build, long black hair, and brown eyes.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Individual #4 running past the scene of the car robbery. She was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.
Individual # 4 is described as being a female, having a light complexion, approximately 25 – 30 years of age, heavy build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Reach Lesley Cosme Torres at lcosmetorres@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

About the Author

Lesley Cosme Torres

Bronx Bureau Chief

More Morris Park News

More from Around NYC