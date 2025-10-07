Cops seek four women suspects in Morris Park car robbery

The NYPD are asking for help identifying four women who punched and kicked a 61-year-old man in a Morris Park car robbery.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 21 in front of L&M European Market.

Authorities did not confirm a motive for the attack, but say the four women attacked the victim after an argument. The women, who were between the ages of 20-25, forcibly took the victim’s car keys and fled in his dark-colored Jeep Cherokee in an unknown direction.

EMS rushed the 61-year-old victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was treated for minor injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

