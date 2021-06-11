Cops searching for two men involved in armed robbery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is searching for two men who robbed a man at gun point in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, on June 2, at approximately 2: 17 a.m., two individuals grabbed a 21-year-old man at a residential building in the vicinity of Aqueduct Avenue and West 190 Street, brandished a handgun and stole his wallet, $300 in cash and jewelry. The individuals fled the scene westbound on Aqueduct Avenue inside of a dark-colored Sport Utility Vehicle.

The perps are described as male, Hispanics who wore black masks and black clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.