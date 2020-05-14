Cops report second recent incident of rider spitting on Bronx MTA bus driver

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a man that spit on an MTA bus driver on Webster Avenue earlier this month in the 46th Precinct.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9 when the 49-year-old female driver stopped her Bx41 bus to unload passengers in front of 2515 Webster Ave., according to police.

That’s when the unidentified man approached the driver’s size window and reportedly spit on her, during a global health pandemic.

The NYPD says the man then fled on foot to parts unknown.

Police are now looking to question a man they described as 20-30 years old and last seen wearing a yellow hoodie.

The department also released this footage of the suspect.

Police also reported a similar, recent instance where an MTA bus driver was spit at in Soundview four days before.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.