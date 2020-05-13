Cops looking for duo that shot into a crowd in the south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for two men that were responsible for firing a gun into a crowd in the south Bronx earlier this month in the 42nd Precinct.

The two men were captured on video walking towards the intersection of East 167 Street and 3rd Avenue when one of the two pulls out a gun and begins discharging it at an unpictured crowd on Friday, May 1 at approximately 10:26 p.m., according to NYPD reports.

Police describe the man on the left as dark-skinned with a thin build and last seen wearing a black waist length jacket, black pants, gray folded winter hat and gray sneakers.

The other is described by the NYPD also as a dark-skinned male, with a medium build and last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatsuit, black sneakers with braids.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.