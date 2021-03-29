Con Edison helps the Bronx during COVID-19

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

One of the many essential companies that has kept its engine churning during the pandemic is Con Edison.

Shakira Wilson, head of the Bronx/Westchester region for Con Edison, explained that this has been the most challenging time of her career, but she and her colleagues have done their best to accommodate Bronx residents.

“We really have gotten through this past year doing it as a team,” Wilson said. “I’m very proud of our workforce.”

Wilson, who has been with Con Ed. for 20 years, stressed that when people were dealing with sickness, death and job loss during the pandemic, turning their lights off was not the right thing to do. So, they have worked with Bronxites that are struggling with bills, have not applied late fees and are setting up payment plans.

According to Wilson, the first few months of the coronavirus were extremely difficult. But, they staggered shifts and followed the COVID-19 protocols.

“This past year for everyone has been a very trying time,” she stated. “We’ve lost colleagues to COVID and employees have lost loved ones.”

Working at Con Ed. and being there for the community runs in her blood. Her parents, Cheryl and Darryl Allen, both were employees at the company and she credits a lot of her success to them.

Wilson recalled how she originally wanted to be a sportscaster, but now there isn’t a job she would rather have. She stressed how important Con Edison has been during COVID.

“Our work force is very resilient,” she commented. “We didn’t know how to do deal with this.”

Since the pandemic began Con Edison has worked closely with state, city and county officials to get temporary hospitals and testing centers up and running and donated almost 100,000 N95 masks for health care workers and $50,000 toward supplies for hospital staff and volunteers.