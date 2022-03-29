Column: Poor precedence set by progressives, media in not condemning lawlessness

America’s justice system is under full-fledged attack from multiple quarters.

The practice of engaging in riots, demonstrations, media pressure and the like in an attempt to influence the outcome of actions before a court has become commonplace. It is, in its essence, a return to the medieval practice of trial by ordeal. Either one has a judicial system, with explicit laws, rules and practices to determine the outcome, or one has anarchy.

Over the past several years, controversial issues before various courts have been the focus of public disorder, often before all the facts are known. News media have essentially sparked much of this by inadequate and rash reporting.

The most infamous example involved the “Hands up, Don’t Shoot” incident that took place in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, in which white police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed 18-year-old African American Michael Brown. An exhaustive investigation by the Obama Justice Department revealed that Brown did not surrender, and that the shooting was justified. The investigation revealed “Not only do eyewitnesses and physical evidence corroborate Wilson’s account, but there is no credible evidence to disprove Wilson’s perception that Brown posed a threat to Wilson as Brown advanced toward him. … It was not unreasonable for Wilson to fire on Brown until he stopped moving forward.”

Despite that, “Hands up, don’t shoot” has become a rallying cry for those who would substitute a mob mentality for the practice of justice through deliberate and fair court proceedings.

The media’s role cannot be ignored. When news outlets insult the intelligent of their audience when they claim that burning buildings, looting stores, invading police precincts, attacking courthouses, declaring “autonomous zones” and beating up passersby are acts of “peaceful protest,” they give cover to the criminals that perpetuate these vicious deeds, and encourage more of the same.

That is only one theater of attack.

Political action committees (PACs) funded by George Soros spent millions in what normally would be considered lackluster district attorney races. A Soros PAC gave almost $1 million to an obscure Texas DA primary candidate, the leftist Joe Gonzalez. As a result, he won his race. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick criticized Soros’ involvement in the race, noting, “He’s trying to change the fabric of this country.”

Individuals are free to contribute to whom they wish, but when there is a coordinated effort to construct an environment in which laws are not enforced by district attorneys due to the political whims of their mega-contributors, attention must be paid.

The refusal to enforce laws, and the implementation of irrational concepts such as low or no bail policies have had a devastating impact.

Providing a career criminal with a history of violent offenses with an easy way to return to the community after committing his latest assault on innocent people isn’t a political statement. It is an offense on common decency and public safety.

The results are obvious. Crime rates have soared. Stores are closing throughout the nation. Affected neighborhoods are becoming retail wastelands. This didn’t happen by chance. It is the clear and direct result of a progressive takeover of the criminal justice system by extremist activists in local legislatures, aided and abetted by district attorneys whose campaigns were specifically funded by hyper-wealthy progressive billionaires who seek to fundamentally alter the American system of laws.

Defiance of the law doesn’t just exist on the local level. When an American president, whose specific duty it is to enforce the law, refuses to perform his constitutional duty, that sets the tone for lawbreakers throughout the nation. The U.S. has laws about how the nations borders may be crossed. Mr. Biden has wantonly refused to abide by those measures. Like activist DAs and rioters, he displays contempt for the law.