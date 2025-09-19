Column: East Bronx Social Security office reopens

As of Monday, Sept. 22, the East Bronx Social Security office has reopened at 1380 Parker St. Local telephone services will remain available at 866-931-2526. The office had been closed for renovation, with service provided at a temporary location at 1029 E. 163rd St.

The temporary office at 1029 E. 163rd St. was closed all day on Thursday, Sept. 18, and Friday, Sept. 19. The office reopened at its permanent location at 1380 Parker St. on Monday, Sept. 22. Social Security office hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Social Security’s customers can now make appointments for all types of services instead of waiting in line, resulting in a better overall experience and reductions in wait times with predictable appointments that help prevent long in-office lines.

Customers can still wait in line if they cannot or do not want to make an appointment. Staff at local offices are being particularly mindful of vulnerable populations, people with disabilities and other groups needing specialized or immediate attention when they walk in. People can schedule an appointment by calling their local office (recommended) or 1-800-772-1213, which also has a call-back feature. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call Social Security’s TTY number, 1-800-325-0778.

Many Social Security services are conveniently available online at ssa.gov. People may create their my Social Security account, a personalized online service, at ssa.gov/myaccount. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099 and, if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account. People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides their earnings information as well as estimates of their future benefits. The portal also includes a retirement calculator and links to information about other online services.

Need a Social Security Number card?

Please note that for many situations, people only need their number and not the actual card. If they need a card, they should start the process online.

People can visit ssa.gov/number-card to submit a request for a replacement card, start an application for an updated card or request a Social Security number for the first time. Some people may not need to visit an office and, if they do need to visit an office to complete the application, they will save a lot of time by starting online.

Want to apply for benefits?

People can apply online for most benefits. In many cases, there are no forms to sign. The agency will review the application and reach out with questions or for more information. Visit ssa.gov/onlineservices to apply for retirement, disability or Medicare.

Need proof of benefits, want to check the status of an application or appeal, or curious what else people can do online?

Visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount or ssa.gov/onlineservices today.