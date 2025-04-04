Column: Plan your future during financial literacy month

Every April, we celebrate Financial Literacy Month to promote financial education and well-being in the United States. Financial Literacy Month also serves as a reminder that Social Security is a vital part of any financial plan. Our online tools are here to help you understand your potential Social Security benefits and how they fit into your financial future.

You should periodically review your Social Security Statement (Statement) using your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount . Your Statement is an easy-to-read summary of the estimated benefits you and your family could receive, including potential retirement, disability and survivor benefits.

If you’re planning to retire, you can read our publication When to Start Receiving Retirement Benefits at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10147.pdf. This publication provides resources to help you prepare for retirement.