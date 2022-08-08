Column: District attorneys stance on criminal justice has led to an assault on law enforcement

The same social media barons who had no reservations about publicizing organizations and individuals that condoned the assault on federal courthouses, innocent passersby, police stations and businesses large and small don’t like a small nonprofit named COPSHOT, that offers cash rewards to those who provide information leading to the arrest of criminals that attack cops.

On Aug. 2, when an individual attempted to post a request to contribute to the group, the information was blocked and the following message was inserted:

“You can’t share this link your content couldn’t be shared, because this link goes against our Community Standards”

The purpose of COPSHOT is to offer a standing reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone shooting a New York City police officer, based on the information received. In addition, COPSHOT may award grants to the officer’s widow or wife, as the case may be, and the dependent minor child or children of police officers shot, killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.

The National Fraternal Order of Police reports that (nationwide) as of July 31, there have been 210 officers shot so far in 2022, 39 of whom were killed by gunfire. There have been 46 ambush-style attacks on law enforcement officers this year, which have resulted in 71 officers shot, 18 of whom were killed.

According to the FBI, 59 police officers were killed in the line of duty from Jan. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2021. This marks a 51% increase in the number of police officers killed when compared to the same period last year. Nationally, 60,105 law enforcement officers were assaulted while performing their duties in 2020. These assaults were reported to the FBI by 9,895 law enforcement agencies. Based on these reports, there were 4,071 more officers assaulted in 2020 than the 56,034 assaults reported in 2019.

In an interview during Police Week events last October, FBI Director Christopher Wray noted that “We are looking at now 59 officers or agents murdered in the line of duty this year. That’s a more than 50% increase from last year. That basically translates to every five days — more often than every five days in this country — an officer is murdered in the line of duty. And that’s totally unacceptable, and it’s a tragedy and it needs attention…”

In what amounts to a wide-scale assault on police and public safety, radical district attorneys funded by a progressive billionaire have endangered officers on a variety of levels. Releasing those who assault cops is a deadly enough tactic, although many officers are mentally prepared to face physical danger. But the possibility of losing their jobs, their pension and their homes as a result of leftist policies that view the world through a bizarre lens in which those that protect society are “oppressors” and criminals are somehow “victims” is a whole other challenge.

The publication Force Science explains the absurd world-view of those leftist politicians and Progressive district attorneys who favor criminals over cops: “To those who believe that the police are oppressors, and therefore illegitimate, any use-of-force may be characterized as ‘police brutality.’ Even lawful force might be condemned as a result of officers too eager to resort to force, unwilling to respect the dignity of the individual, and unwilling to value the sanctity of life…Recasting the police as oppressors transforms criminals into the ‘victims’ of this oppression. As ‘victims,’ criminals are more easily excused for their crimes.”

It’s a terrible belief system that is destroying American cities.