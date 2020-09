Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson and the Met Council held a food giveaway at 1520 Sedgwick Ave., in Morris Heights, “The birth place of hip-hop.” She was joined by legendary rapper Grandmaster Caz.

“Excellent food distribution with the legendary @GrandmasterCaz and the tenant leadership of the Hip-Hop Building, with @MetCouncil and Workforce Advisors. Grateful to help residents with groceries, face masks, hand sanitizers and info on COVID-19,” Gibson said on Twitter.

See photos from the distribution event below.