Clergy Council of the 49th Precinct holds annual Prayer and Peace Walk

The Clergy Council of the 49th Precinct held its annual Prayer and Peace Walk in conjunction with the NYS Chaplain Task Force on Aug. 24 at the Eastchester Community Gardens.

In attendance was Pastor Jay Gooding, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and NYC Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson. Gooding is the director of community outreachfor Jacobi Medical Center’s Stand Up To Violance Program.

  • Attendees at the Prayer Walk.

  • NYPD Chief of Community Affairs Jeff Madrey speaks at the Prayer Walk.

  • A police officer speaks at the Prayer Walk.

  • Pastor Gooding speaks at the Prayer Walk.

 

