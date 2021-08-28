Clergy Council of the 49th Precinct holds annual Prayer and Peace Walk

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Clergy Council of the 49th Precinct held its annual Prayer and Peace Walk in conjunction with the NYS Chaplain Task Force on Aug. 24 at the Eastchester Community Gardens.

In attendance was Pastor Jay Gooding, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and NYC Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson. Gooding is the director of community outreachfor Jacobi Medical Center’s Stand Up To Violance Program.