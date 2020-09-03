Clark announces move to dismiss over 300 summonses for violating curfew in June protests

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

District Attorney Darcel Clark announced on Sept. 1 that her office will file a motion to dismiss more than 300 summonses for violating curfew during the June 4 protests for the killing of George Floyd.

“I believe in and encourage our Bronx residents to raise their voices to protest social and racial in justice in a peaceful way,” Clark said. “I said back in June that I would not prosecute protestors simply for violating the curfew. While my office does not prosecute summonses, I will file a motion with the court to dismiss theses summonses, which were issued June 4 in the Mott Haven section, in the interest of justice.”

According to Clark’s office, those who received summonses for their participation in the June protests will be due back in court Oct. 2.

“As the COVID-19 virus is still very much with us, and the courts are trying to limit in-person appearances, I believe it serves no purpose to summon hundreds of people to the courthouse for low-level violations. These unprecedented times require prosecutors to be flexible as well as compassionate,” Clark said.

Clark added that her office is moving forward with prosecutions of those charged with serious offenses such as burglary, looting and assault related to protesting, particularly in the June 1 incidents in Fordham.

The motion will be filed on Sept. 3.