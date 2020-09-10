Citymeals on Wheels launches annual holiday card program featuring New York City-inspired designs

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

Citymeals on Wheels has launched its annual holiday card program with new designs honoring the spirit of New York City and the holiday season while raising money for their programming.

Since 1989, Citymeals has raised more than $15 million from its holiday cards to fund the delivery of meals to older New Yorkers across the five boroughs. All proceeds from the holiday card program fund the preparation and delivery meals for frail aged New Yorkers, who are more homebound than ever this year.

“This holiday season is going to look different than any we’ve faced, and Citymeals is eager to deliver joy near and far,” said Beth Shapiro, Executive Director of Citymeals on Wheels. “Since March, we’ve seen New Yorkers come together to protect and care for each other, especially their frail aged neighbors. We are grateful to these generous artists who have donated their work to support the lifeline of meals we provide for the homebound elderly.”

Designs for the cards celebrate the city’s most beloved locations, many of which were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday cards feature original designs that were donated by Citymeals volunteers, including “Skating at Bryant Park” by Anne Watkins; “Celebrate the City” by John Segal; and “Peace” by Pamela Zagarenski.

Each pack includes 5 cards and costs $34, plus $4 shipping. Each card is printed on recycled materials and comes with a vellum insert that lets the card recipient know a gift was made to Citymeals in their honor. Each purchase delivers a full box of nutritious food and special treats to an older New Yorker in need.

For more information, visit citymeals.org/holidaycards. To learn more about Citymeals on Wheels or get involved, visit citymeals.org.