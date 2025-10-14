New city grants available for six businesses destroyed in March fire at Jerome and Burnside

Bronx Optical owner Jessica Betancourt (in plaid coat) joins lawmakers and community members on Oct. 14, 2025 to announce new funding for six businesses affected by the March 13 fire at Jerome and Burnside.

The six businesses at Burnside and Jerome Ave. that burned down in a March 13 fire will soon be able to apply for a total of $96,000 in grants to help them rebuild in new locations.

The five-alarm blaze near the 4 train station completely destroyed Bronx Optical Center, Tu Casa Mofongo, BX Farmacia/RJRX Inc, Burnside Finest Deli Inc., Lechonera Don Pancholo and Burnside Communication Wireless Inc.

Since the fire, local elected officials such as Council Member Pierina Sanchez, State Senator Gustavo Rivera and Assembly Member Yudelka Tapia have pressed the city to provide relief for the business owners who anchored the busy corner and lost everything in the five-alarm blaze.

The lawmakers, joined by Deputy Mayor Adolfo Carrión and other community members, announced in an Oct. 14 press conference that the displaced owners can now apply for $16,000 each in city funds, which can be used to renovate space, hire employees, replace equipment and products and other needs.

Owners must apply by Feb. 27, 2026, and the funds will be distributed through the Bronx Economic Development Corporation (BXEDC).

At the press conference, Sanchez said the fire brought back memories of the 2020 protests after the police murder of George Floyd, when businesses at Burnside and Jerome were hit hard by looting and damage.

Back then, community members and owners joined forces to clean up and rebuild, and they showed the same resilience after the March 13 fire, said Sanchez. “We reminded the world that when the Bronx comes together, nothing can break us.”

Sanchez said $16,000 will go a long way towards helping each store reopen and continue serving the community.

“These businesses are more than just storefronts,” she said. “They are the dreams and hard work of our neighbors, the places where families shop and young people find their first jobs.”

Small Business Services (SBS) Commissioner Dynishal Gross said the Burnside fire demonstrated the importance of having a resiliency plan. Many unpredictable elements, such as fires, floods and infrastructure failures, can ruin any business without warning, she said.

Gross said that in addition to the grants, SBS can help owners with lease negotiations and other needs as they restart. After months of financial hardship, “We are grateful to the small business owners for their willingness to stay in the game.”

Jessica Betancourt, owner of Bronx Optical and president of the Burnside/Jerome/Tremont Merchant Association, said the grants offer a sign of hope to those like her who lost everything in the fire.

“This is only the beginning. Burnside, Jerome and Tremont is never gonna be left behind,” she said.

Betancourt told the Bronx Times she started 15 years ago as a Bronx Optical employee and was gradually entrusted to own the business. After spending seven years in the now-destroyed location, Betancourt said she recently secured a new storefront that is twice the size and located just up the street from the original shop.

After the devastating fire, she thought all hope was lost, but community members pressured her to bring Bronx Optical back to the neighborhood, she said.

“I never thought I would come back. But yes, I will be coming back here,” said Betancourt.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015.