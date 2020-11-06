City agencies begin $9 million project to transform Morrison Avenue Plaza in Soundview

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Friday, Oct. 30, the city announced plans for a $ 9 million facelift to the Morrison Avenue Plaza in Soundview.

The project, which will include 2,400 square feet of additional pedestrian space, new raised curbs, bike racks, planting areas and lighting, is anticipated to be completed in winter 2021 and is being managed by the Department of Design and Construction (DDC) for the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

“DEP is pleased to partner with DOT and DDC to create a beautiful public space for the residents of Soundview,” said DEP Commissioner Vincent Sapienza. “The $4.2 million in funds provided by DEP will go toward an upgrade of the drinking water delivery system and storm sewers, as well as the installation of new catch basins to reduce street flooding.”

Morrison Avenue Plaza was accepted into the NYC DOT Plaza Program in 2013. The plaza is managed by Youth Ministries for Peace & Justice (YMPJ), a youth center active in the communities of the Bronx River and Soundview.

The plaza is also part of the OneNYC Plaza Equity Program and receives subsidized sanitation and maintenance services in partnership with the Horticultural Society of New York and ACE New York.

The project will connect the plaza to the recently renovated Parque de los Ninos playground on Harrod Place with a new, extended raised crosswalk that will prioritize pedestrians and shorten the crossing distance.

Harrod Place will also be fully reconstructed from Westchester Avenue to Morrison Avenue. Additionally, below ground, 600 feet of old eight- and 12-inch water mains will be replaced, along with 260 feet of 12-inch diameter storm sewer. New catch basins will also be added to reduce street flooding.

William Rivera, district manager of Community Board 9, felt that these upgrades will benefit the neighborhood.

“Bronx Community Board 9 is excited to learn that the work has commenced for the Morrison Avenue Plaza,” Rivera said. “This new space will not only beautify our community but also serve as a safe space with bountiful amenities. Community Board 9 has supported this project from inception and looks forward to its upcoming completion.”