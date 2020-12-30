News

Christmas at Williamsbridge Center a joyful time for residents

Recreation team’s Alexis Torres as Santa, Emily de la Cruz as the elf and Kamal Browder as Mrs. Claus
Courtesy of Williamsbridge Center

On Christmas, residents at Williamsbridge Center were treated with all kinds of chocolates and pastries as they opened their gifts given to them by the recreation staff.

Whether there were coloring books, making arts and crafts paired with Christmas figurines, the holiday turned a tough year into something joyful and promising as 2021 apporaches.

“We never ever forget our residents every holiday season,” said Monique Sampson, recreation director.  “This Christmas however it had to be sweeter than the rest,” she added.

 

