Children’s Hospital at Montefiore commemorates 20 Years

The Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) is turning 20. From innovating new ways to treat children with life-threatening illnesses, to distinguishing how kids’ immune systems react differently from adults with COVID-19, CHAM is nationally recognized for its cutting-edge research and care.

Two CHAM kids who recently captured the hearts of the world are Jadon and Anias McDonald. Joined at the head, the twins underwent four surgeries to be successfully separated. The care of the twins put a spotlight on the internationally renowned medical and surgical expertise at CHAM, as well as its comprehensive services. From the Child Life Therapists, who help families understand and cope with treatments, to palliative care specialists and social workers who provide support during times of uncertainty, everyone in the “CHAMily” works together so families can focus on the health and well-being of their children.

Outside the 192-bed hospital, pediatric care teams treat children across 19 outpatient practices, and in 32 school-based health centers. The Montefiore School Health Program, the largest comprehensive school-based program in the country, provides primary care, dental, vision and mental health services to students in almost one quarter of Bronx schools.

“In our hospital and in our communities, we work to promote health while healing fragile newborns, critically ill children, and young people suffering from chronic and acute illness,” said Dr. Philip O. Ozuah, president and CEO of Montefiore Medicine. “CHAM offers unmatched clinical and scientific expertise that has transformed the lives of thousands of children. As we celebrate 20 years of CHAM, we also look ahead to supporting the next chapter of these young lives.”

Since opening in 2001, clinician-scientists at CHAM and Albert Einstein College of Medicine have secured approximately $400 million in research funding, including more than $150 million from the National Institutes of Health, and enrolled children in hundreds of clinical trials. Their work has led to basic science breakthroughs such as the development of a novel candidate vaccine to prevent herpes simplex virus infections, and advances in clinical care and health equity, such as showing that children in a lower socio-economic, urban community can also benefit from high-dose chemotherapy in an outpatient setting and achieve excellent clinical results.

Beyond the science and traditional role of a healthcare provider, CHAM partners with community based organizations to connect families to food pantries, school supplies and winter coats, so that needs are met, inside and outside of the clinic.

“Two decades ago, the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore was the first new building to open in the weeks following the 9/11 tragedy, bringing renewed hope to New York City,” said Dr. Michael D. Cabana, CHAM physician-in-chief and professor, and Michael I. Cohen University Chair of Pediatrics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine. “We look forward to continuing our legacy of providing world-class healthcare for all children and continuing to serve as a beacon of hope for decades to come.”

CHAM’s 20th anniversary festivities include proclamations presented by local elected officials, employee appreciation events and, this year, the Montefiore & Einstein Gala will celebrate CHAM. The special event will feature a mini-documentary highlighting the people, patients, and clinical and academic achievements of the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore.