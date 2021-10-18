Chester resident charged with murder for Gun Hill road shooting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Chester resident was arrested last week for the July murder of a man in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, Jabal Gordon, 40, of Chester, New York, allegedly shot and killed Keith Holden, of Manhattan in July. Gordon was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

On July 30, at 4:52 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a person shot at 1326 E. Gun Hill Road. Upon arrival, they found Holden, 54, of West 126 Street, with a gunshot wound to the face, lying on his back.

EMS transported him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Aug. 9.