Chamber holds annual Women of Distinction luncheon at Villa Barone

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce in partnership with The Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation hosted its annual Women of Distinction Luncheon on Friday, March 31 at Villa Barone Manor. For 18 years, the Women of Distinction Luncheon has recognized outstanding women leaders for their contributions to the Bronx and New York City, culminating in a scholarship program to support young women pursuing a degree in higher education.

The 2023 luncheon supported scholarships for 17 college bound young women with generous philanthropic support from Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, Con Edison, Ponce Bank, Simone Development Companies, MBD Housing Corporation, The Monroe Foundation, Sandra Erickson Realty, C. James Plumbing & Heating, Manhattan Parking Group, Rite Check, The Woodlawn Cemetery & Conservancy, Orange Bank & Trust, The New York Botanical Garden, KZA Realty Group Inc., Metro Optics, and Senator Jamaal Bailey. Additional support was provided by Undercover Snacks, Bronx Design Group, Bronx Times Reporter, and the Wildlife Conservation Society.

“The Women of Distinction Luncheon provides a platform to continue the mission of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation and support the future of our borough,” said Lisa Sorin, president of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce. “Investing in our community, especially our young women, is vitally important to the Chamber, the Bronx and New York City and builds on our mission of creating economic development opportunities and driving transformational change.”

The 2023 scholarships were awarded to:

-Olivia Campbell, Riverdale

-Karina Rancier, Wakefield

-Sophie Kuliyeva, Van Nest

-Briana Almonte, Westchester Square

-Ambar Henriquez Gonzalez, Jerome Avenue

-Ivanna Zambrano, Soundview

-Angelica Maldonado, Riverdale

-Ashley Arias, Jerome Avenue

-Cassandra Santiago, Westchester Square

-Sara Garcia, Bathgate

-Amia Jones, Morris Heights

-Anelise Rodriguez, Soundview

-Jocalyn Suarez-Clarke, Soundview

-Jadyn Velez, Melrose

-Usha Khan, Soundview

-Bianca Stith, Pelham

-Cynthia Egwuogo, Pelham

“This initiative is a signature program of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation,” said April Horton, chair of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “Support for this program not only sustains the work of the Foundation, but perhaps more importantly, it has a transformational impact on the future of the Bronx and New York City. The Women of Distinction Luncheon is a remarkable vehicle to see our community growing and developing with young women leading the way – truly fitting during the month of March in honor of Women’s History.”

The 2023 initiatives have been enhanced with a generous gift from Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, which has consistently supported the work of the Foundation and Bronx Chamber of Commerce with an expressed commitment to corporate social responsibility and building stronger communities. The program assists in sustaining the mission of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation; dedicated to fostering business education, training, mentorship and leadership opportunities for small and mid-size Bronx businesses, economic development and equitability-oriented nonprofits, and other community organizations.

“Empire City is honored to continue to support the incredible work of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation to enhance access to educational and workforce development opportunities for Bronxites,” said Taryn Duffy, vice president of Public Affairs at Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts. “Education and workforce development are core focus areas of our philanthropic giving, in addition to food insecurity, and remain part of our longstanding commitment to the communities in which our employees reside.”

The 2023 Women of Distinction Luncheon honored educator and filmmaker, Vivian Vázquez Irizarry, noted for her recent work on the history of the South Bronx, “Decades of Fire.” 1010 WINS reporter Juliet Papa served as Mistress of Ceremonies.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes