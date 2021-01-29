CB 9 approves ULURP for five-story building in Unionport

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Plans to construct a five-story, 40,994 square foot housing development in Unionport took a step in the right direction last week when Community Board 9 approved its ULURP application.

On Jan. 21, CB 9 voted in favor of rezoning at 909 Castle Hill Ave., which would allow for increased residential density in the mostly vacant property, minus a small two story home.

If given the green light by the city, there will be 35 units with two studios, 18 one-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom, four three-bedroom and nine affordable units.

The board also recommended putting in a small office, pantry and storage closet in a community room. Additionally, the plans call for 22 underground parking spaces, 44 bike spots and green space on the roof.

“We’ve been advocating for affordable housing,” said District Manager William Rivera. “It’s about time they did something. It’s a project that would have been perfect if it was one story less.

“In these developments we can’t get everything. We just have to we get as much as we can that’s reasonable for the community.”