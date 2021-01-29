Real Estate

CB 9 approves ULURP for five-story building in Unionport

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
A rendering of the planned housing for 909 Castle Hill Ave.
Courtesy of CB 9

Plans to construct a five-story, 40,994 square foot housing development in Unionport took a step in the right direction last week when Community Board 9 approved its ULURP application.

On Jan. 21, CB 9 voted in favor of rezoning at 909 Castle Hill Ave., which would allow for increased residential density in the mostly vacant property, minus a small two story home.

If given the green light by the city, there will be 35 units with two studios, 18 one-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom, four three-bedroom and nine affordable units.

The board also recommended putting in a small office, pantry and storage closet in a community room. Additionally, the plans call for 22 underground parking spaces, 44 bike spots and green space on the roof.

The Race for New York City Mayor: NYC Mayoral Candidate, Shaun Donovan

Schneps Connects

“We’ve been advocating for affordable housing,” said District Manager William Rivera. “It’s about time they did something. It’s a project that would have been perfect if it was one story less.

“In these developments we can’t get everything. We just have to we get as much as we can that’s reasonable for the community.”

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>