Local community board approves two street renamings

On May 13, the committee agreed to add Walter Burgin onto Bruner Avenue between Bartow and Adee Avenues and Mary Jean Jefferson onto Reeds Mill Lane between Boson Road and Bivona Avenue.

“I’m here to support the Walter Burgin renaming,” said Ursula Greene, CB 12 community associate.

In attendance at the meeting was also Freddie Barber, son of the late Burgin.

“I would be very honored if the street was renamed after him,” Barber stated. “I know he did a lot of stuff for the community.”

Burgin passed away on Christmas Day of 2020 at the age of 83.

He was educated in the New York City public schools, where he graduated and later joined the Marines. After serving he found his calling in the New York City Correctional Facilities beginning at Rikers Island.

Burgin spent many years working in the correctional and court systems where he met and made a lot of friends. Throughout his life he mentored many younger people and encouraged others to improve their lives and follow their dreams.

Burgin was also a community activist. He served on the Community Board of the Bruner Avenue Block Association and received many awards for his activism.

Jean Jefferson, who was known as “Ms. Jefferson” in the community, passed away April 13, 2020 at the age of 81. She worked in the New York Housing Authority for 20 years and was also employed by the Office of the Borough President and Board of Education.

She was president of Tenants Association for the Boston Secor Houses for 25 years, served on the Community Planning Board for 12 years and was a member of the Northeast Democratic Club for 20 years.