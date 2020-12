Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Dec. 18, residents of the Betances Houses in Mott Haven were gifted with more than 300 toys and got to meet Santa and his elves.

The Betances Tenants Association Board, in partnership with Catholic Charities, RDC Development, Wavecrest Management, and MDG Design + Construction, held the toy distribution at 537 East 146th Street.