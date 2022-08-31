2018 Castle Hill triple homicide fugitive featured on former ‘America’s Most Wanted’ host’s new TV show

In June 2018, three people were shot and killed in front of a Castle Hill strip mall, and while police have identified the culprit to be 51-year-old Samuel Cross, he’s remained at large for four years, despite surveillance video capturing the scene of the crime.

According to police, while 33-year-old Mustafa “Moody” Tarver was believed to be the lone intended target of Cross’ gunfire on June 21, Christopher “Butter” Alleyne and an innocent bystander, 45-year-old Arileida Jimenez, were also fatally shot in the spree of bullets.

John Walsh — former host of the long-running TV show “America’s Most Wanted” who used the long-running program to spotlight high-profile fugitives — hopes his latest television venture “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” which airs Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on Investigation Discovery, can lead to Cross’ arrest.

“Each week, John Walsh leads viewers through unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed – where time is of the essence and harnessing the power of ID’s active and engaged audience could bring these criminals to justice,” according to a statement from Investigation Discovery.

The shooting happened in broad daylight in front of 620 Castle Hill Ave., between Cincinnatus and Randall avenues, and Jimenez, according to police, had simply been handing out flyers when she was struck by the stray bullet.

According to eyewitness reports and police accounts, close friends Tarver and Moody were shot outside a check cashing place, with both suffering gunshot wounds to the head.

The eyewitness Michelle Hollingsworth, who tried in vain to save the men, told the Daily News that doctors at the Mannam Medical Clinic two doors down lowered their security gate when she tried to get medical assistance.

All three victims, who lived at the nearby Castle Hill Houses, were rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where they were declared dead on arrival.

