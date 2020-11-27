Can community security become successfully privatized in NYC?

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

There have been many concerns related to quality of life issues throughout New York City since the Pandemic hit and Yolanda Tristancho-Helwig’s is a unique story in the way that she and other members of her community decided to address it in their own backyard in Long Island City, New York. Learn how Tristancho-Helwig organized the LIC Community Action Group and how she and her community sought its own private security for their residential area. Joshua Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media finds out about what prompted them to do this, how they put it to action and overcame the obstacles to prove the concept to political leaders and community members in their hometown.

