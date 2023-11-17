BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Start the weekend with La Perversa and Danza Fiesta in the Bronx.

Start the weekend with La Perversa and Danza Fiesta in the Bronx.

Friday, Nov. 17

La Perversa debuts at Salsa Con Fuego: 9 p.m. at 2297 Cedar Ave.

Don’t miss the New York City debut of Dominican singer Stephanie Alvarado, La Perversa. The 26-year-old artist has already produced two studio albums: “Amor Prohibido” in 2018 and “Aquí y Ahora” in 2020. Both albums have been met with critical acclaim for her unique style of music, a mix of rap and reggaeton, combined with traditional Mexican sounds and rhythms.

The event is free, but you must reserve a spot quickly before tickets run out!

Saturday, Nov. 18

Danza Fiesta: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture

Danza Fiesta celebrates the 14th annual South Bronx Folk Festival at the Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture. Danza Fiesta performs Puerto Rican folklore and popular dances to educate and preserve the Puerto Rican essence in New York City. Danza Fiesta collaborates with other art and cultural organizations, public schools and higher education institutions to achieve this goal.

Admissions are free, but it is highly encouraged to reserve a spot before the event.

The ‘Real’ Little Italy: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fordham Road

Join Bronx local Susan Birnbaum, a New York City tour guide with a bachelor’s in history and 20 years of experience hosting tours around the city. Let yourself be guided through the various bakeries and markets. Some of these market stops include the Arthur Avenue Market with its cheesemakers, cigar rollers and the Bronx Beer Hall. Explore first-hand and listen to the history of New York’s “real Little Italy” in the Bronx.

Tickets for a guided tour are priced at $49.87 for minors and $75.47 for adults.

Additional tours will be held on Dec. 2. and Dec. 16.

Sunday, Nov.19

Reggae & R&B Brunch: 12-6 p.m. at 3601 Boston Road

Triple deuce, RFB-DJs and Broadway Sound debuts Reggae & R&B Brunch this Sunday and will continue every second Sunday of the month. Spend your Sunday afternoon with great food and drinks while listening to Reggae, R&B music, and karaoke.

Dress Code suggests fashionable wear (no athletic wear).

The event is free, but reservations for a spot are required. Participants must be at least 21 years old and present a valid I.D.

Bronx Bash Scavenger Hunt at Emilia’s: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2331 Arthur Ave.

Your scavenger hunt begins at a scenic spot. You’ll get your digital quest from your live and interactive remote host. Take off on your own to experience a wide variety of curated locations in the Bronx. Stop at many checkpoints as you interpret creative tasks, accept wacky challenges, and get outside your comfort zone. The game takes place both indoors and outdoors, with plenty of bonus challenges waiting to be found.

Tickets are priced at $27 for each person.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes