Brutal cold spells test Bronx public housing residents’ resilience, patience for stalled NYCHA repairs

A polar vortex that swept through the Northeast this past weekend led to a two-day spell of single-digit temperatures that sent an icy chill throughout New York City and tested the limits of its aging public housing infrastructure.

In the winter prior, residents of NYCHA’s Fort Independence Houses, located in Kingsbridge Heights at 3340 Bailey Ave., noted a lack of heat left many of the building’s children and the elderly in inhumane conditions beginning in October 2021. And not much has changed more than a year later.

After temperatures reached as low as 4 degrees on a Saturday, Feb. 4, 19-year-old Emily Ayala sprang into action at around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning when a leak caused by a boiler — that was flagged as defective by the NYC Department of Buildings on Jan. 29 — emitted a flood of water and heat vapor into her third-floor apartment, leading her and her younger sister to vacate their apartment in the middle of the night.

Ayala, along with her sister, trudged through scalding hot water and an odorous gas and fog before her mother and FDNY officials arrived minutes later. Ayala suffered minor bruising to her ankle, but is glad that the worst outcome — not uncommon in a historically neglected public housing unit — was avoided.

The family was able to return to their home on Monday and interrupted heat service was restored before Tuesday morning.

“In the winters, it’s kind of weird sometimes. We get heat and sometimes we don’t, and usually when we don’t get heat, it is freezing in here. probably colder in here than outside,” Ayala told the Bronx Times. “I’ve lived here since I was nine. I still have most of my ceiling missing so if it’s not one thing that needs a repair, it’s another thing.”

According to a NYCHA spokesperson, the leak in a third-floor apartment came from a ruptured heating line in the apartment’s baseboard causing the line to freeze due to the weekend’s icy temperatures.

When asked by the Bronx Times about the defective boiler, NYCHA officials pointed to aging infrastructure and federal disinvestment in public housing. According to a NYCHA fact sheet, 175 out of NYCHA’s 302 developments are 50 years or older, including 36 developments that are 70 years or older.

The Bronx is the city’s coldest borough, receiving 42,050 unique heat complaints throughout 2022, according to an annual study by RentHop, an apartment-search web platform. Eighty percent of the 20 coldest NYC neighborhoods reside in the Bronx, and heat and hot water complaints in all boroughs rose by 24% from Oct. 1, 2022 to Jan. 10.

NYC’s public housing residents also saw a 25% spike in heat and hot water outages as NYCHA experienced 3,605 utility outages during the most recent heat season from the start of October 2021 to the end of May 2022.

Jessica Sosa, Ayala’s mother, said that it’s more than federal disinvestment that is making winters unbearable in public housing. She says it’s a lack of follow-through from NYCHA and its building managers to address maintenance issues — a cycle in which repairs for broken and aging infrastructure, residents say, are put in a months-to-years-long state of limbo.

According to THE CITY, it took 49 days on average for NYCHA residents to have their repair tickets completed or resolved. But some tenants in Fort Independence have to wait until the summer for repair requests they made before the new year.

“Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, and the worst case scenario never happened,” said Sosa, who said flooding from the incident led to damage to a bulk of their living furniture. “But it shouldn’t take a tragedy for NYCHA to make timely repairs … to make sure our heat is on during the coldest months. … Just because we live in public housing doesn’t mean we deserve to suffer through this.”