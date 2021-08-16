Brutal beatdown caught on camera as trio slashes and mauls man

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the three men responsible for a brutal beating caught on camera earlier this month.

Police said the terrible trio attacked the man after getting into a conversation with him in front of a store at 870 Prospect Ave. in Longwood at about 9 a.m. on Aug. 4.

According to law enforcement sources, two of the three perpetrators initiated the conversation with the 34-year-old male victim, but the situation quickly disintegrated into violence.

Cops said the two suspects began punching the man about the body. One of the perpetrators then struck him with a wrench, while the other pulled out a cutting instrument and slashed the victim in the arm.

The third suspect, authorities said, then joined the fray and punched the victim from behind, knocking him to the ground. He then stomped on the man for good measure.

After knocking the man unconscious, cops said, the three suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.