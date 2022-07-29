Bruckner Commons to host National Night Out Against Crime event with 43rd Precinct

On Tuesday, Bruckner Commons, located at 970 White Plains Road, will host a community-wide event to foster an enhanced relationship between residents and the NYPD, known as National Night Out Against Crime.

National Night Out is an annual community building campaign that enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while emphasizing a true sense of community.

The long-term partnership between Bruckner Commons, Bronx Community Board 9 and the NYPD has created goodwill in the neighborhood and is just one example of how Urban Edge Properties aims to support the areas where the company has properties.

The event, which will run from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. will include food, games, rides, live music and safety demonstrations are part of the free

community event.

Run in conjunction with the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct, the event is being sponsored by CB9, Smashburger, ShopRite and Urban Edge Properties.

All police precincts throughout New York City, including all 12 Bronx precincts are expected to take part in the national event.