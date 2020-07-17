Brookfield Properties to partner with Imperfect Foods to deliver produce and meals to the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Thursday, Brookfield Properties announced a partnership with Imperfect Foods to provide produce and create healthy meals to food-insecure families in the south Bronx, which will be distributed via local nonprofits and community groups.

This announcement comes on the heels of a Brookfield Properties partnership with Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) and Rethink that will provide meals to south Bronx families, as well as reactivate New York City restaurants and accelerate re-employment of restaurant team members.

“The Bronx was already the borough facing the highest rate of food insecurity, with more than a quarter of Bronx residents affected before the onslaught of COVID-19 exacerbated the problem for many New Yorkers,” said Brookfield Property Group Managing Partner Ben Brown. “Brookfield is committed to the Bronx and improving the lives of those who call it home. Through this partnership with Imperfect Foods and our work with Union Square Hospitality Group and Rethink, we hope to provide relief to those who are struggling during the pandemic.”

Founded in 2015, Imperfect Foods’ mission is to eliminate food waste and build a better food system for all by offering fresh produce, affordable pantry items, eggs and dairy products. Grocery deliveries from Imperfect will be packaged through Relief Access Program for the Bronx (RAP4Bronx), an organization that collects and donates food and supplies to essential workers, families, senior and vulnerable residents in the Bronx area.

Throughout COVID-19, RAP4BRONX has provided for 1,500 to 2,500 households weekly and Brookfield’s donation will allow them to reach an anticipated 600 additional households per month. RAP4BRONX is a partner of The Bronx Community Relief Efforts (BxCRE) and has delivered thousands of meals to the local community.

“At Imperfect Foods, our mission is to create a better food system for everyone,” said Philip Behn, CEO of Imperfect Foods. “We’ve spent the past few years building a supply chain that reduces waste and offers affordable groceries for families across the country, and we’re thrilled to work with Brookfield to take our work a step further to serve families in need in the Bronx community.”

Over 20 local organizations are already participating including PSA-8, BronxWorks, DreamYards/The Black Mutual Aid, St. Ann’s Corner of Harm Reduction, Inc. (SACHR), Throggs Neck Resident Council, Les Mutuals Aid Inc., Sapna NYC, Inc., Community Board District 9, Monroe Houses Tenants Association-NYCHA Site, Community Pediatric Programs-TerraNova, Infinity Bible Church, NY Common Pantry, CASA YURMEIN, URI, Westchester Square Bid, Harmony House, Huntington Free Library and Lutheran Social Services (Early Learn).

Additional local groups who want to join the program can find more information here.