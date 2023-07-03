Two BronxWorks seasonal farm stands to open this week in the South Bronx

The South Bronx now has two more options for residents to find fresh produce.

With the recent start of farmers market season, two produce stands operated by BronxWorks are set to open in the South Bronx this week.

As a wide-ranging nonprofit organization, BronxWorks assists residents of all ages with everything from immigration services to housing to health. And the new farm stands are part of their mission to bring healthy food and nutrition education to the borough.

The Mott Haven farm stand, which has been operating since 2006, is located at Padre Plaza on East 139th Street and will open this Wednesday. The other located at 1130 Grand Concourse, in front of the Carolyn McLaughlin Community Center, will begin operations on Thursday.

Carolina Espinosa, director for the SNAP-Ed program via BronxWorks, explained that there are about 30 produce stands throughout the borough —which she considers “a decent amount” — but “it’s hard to travel throughout the Bronx” due to traffic and gaps in public transit.

“We opened our farm stands to increase access,” she said, giving the markets a small footprint in highly visible areas right next to bus and train stations.

In addition to selling produce, Espinosa said staff will be on hand to give nutrition guidance, demo ingredients and answer questions about how to use unfamiliar items. Each stand will run about three workshops per week.

With the onset of farmers market season, Americans as a whole — but especially Bronxites — would do well to take more advantage of what farm stands have to offer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the vast majority of Americans — close to 90% — do not consume the recommended daily amount of fruits and vegetables, putting them at greater risk for poor immune function and chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease.

And according to a 2017 report by the New York City Food Policy Center at Hunter College, only 4% of Bronxites — compared to 11% citywide — consume five or more servings of fruits and vegetables each day, as recommended by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines.

The Mott Haven farm stand will be open Wednesdays starting at 9 a.m., and the Grand Concourse location will be open Thursdays starting at 10 a.m., with both stands running until November. Forms of payment accepted at the Bronx Works farm stands include cash, SNAP, Health Bucks and Farmers Market Nutrition Program Checks.

