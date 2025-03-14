BronxWorks delegates join over 300 workers in Albany to advocate for fair wages

Delegates from BronxWorks took part in Human Services State Advocacy Day at the New York State Capitol in Albany.

A delegation from the Bronx-based non-profit service provider BronxWorks joined over 300 workers, service providers and others to advocate for fair wages in New York State at the State Capitol in Albany on Monday, March 10.

The BronxWorks delegates and the other participants called for a 7.8% investment in all New York State human services contracts. All those gathered participated in “Human Services State Advocacy Day.” The gathering was organized by the Human Services Council, which works to better the lives of New Yorkers so they get the opportunity to reach their full human potential.

Among those on hand representing the BronxWorks delegation were BronxWorks Chief Executive Officer Eileen Torres, Chief of Staff and Strategy Christopher Francis and Director of Advancement and Communications Gianna Dell’Olio. While in Albany, they also met with multiple elected officials to discuss the initiative calling for the investment in human services contracts. Some of the elected officials they spoke with included State Senator Anthony Palumbo and Assembly Member Phil Ramos.