Bronxwood International Church of God provides vital food assistance to local families

The Bronxwood International Church of God has been operating a Community Food Pantry every Wednesday and Saturday throughout March, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dozens of community members have visited the church’s pantry at 3232 Lurting Ave. this month, receiving essential groceries such as fresh fruits and vegetables, poultry, canned goods, a carton of eggs, and more.

One attendee of the food pantry emphasized its vital role in supporting households struggling to afford groceries. She acknowledged that while some may feel ashamed to seek assistance, it’s essential to have the courage to learn about and access community resources that can provide much-needed help.

“People who own homes can struggle just like those who live in apartments. We all need to drop pride and ask for help. Just because someone looks good doesn’t mean they are doing well. Seek help if you need. Pride comes before a fall. I’m just so grateful,” the attendee said.