BronxNet celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with 50 hours of non-stop programming

BronxNet Television is proud to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a special programming celebration.
The Bronx, known as the birthplace of hip-hop, has nurtured legendary artists and played a pivotal role in the genre’s evolution. It all began in 1973 when DJ Kool Herc, also known as Clive Campbell, revolutionized the art form at a back-to-school party on Sedgwick Avenue. His innovative use of looping records with soulful artists like Aretha Franklin and James Brown laid the foundation for hip-hop.
Throughout the years, the Bronx has continued to foster and support talented hip-hop artists, including Melle Mel, KRS-ONE, GrandMaster Flash, Fat Joe, Big Pun and others, leaving an enduring impact on the genre. As hip-hop evolved, it became a powerful global force, influencing music, fashion, and social movements.
In honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, BronxNet Television proudly presents “50 Hours of Hip Hop,” a monumental showcase of the genre’s legacy. Hosted by street dance icons, Kwikstep and Rokafella of Kwik2Rok, this 50-hour marathon promises an unforgettable experience for fans and enthusiasts alike.
“50 Hours of Hip Hop” will air on BX OMNI Channel 67 Optimum/2133 FiOS, starting on Friday 6 p.m., continuing nonstop until Sunday at 8 p.m. The programming block is also available to view online at bronxnet.org and through our brand-new BronxNet app. In addition, select episodes will be aired on Manhattan Neighborhood Network, Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Manhattan viewers can tune in on MNN Culture (Fios 36, Spectrum 67 & 1997 and RCN 85).
Don’t miss this historic event as we pay tribute to hip-hop’s birthplace and the pioneers who shaped this cultural phenomenon, influencing the world.
