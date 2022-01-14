Bronxite charged with November murder on Macombs Road

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 21-year-old Bronx resident is behind bars for the alleged killing of a man in November.

On Jan. 9, the NYPD arrested Kadeem Edwards, 1841 Cross Bronx Expressway, and charged him with murder and attempted murder. According to police, on Nov. 13, three unidentified individuals approached two men ages 32 and 46 in front of 1460 Macombs Road around 4:50 p.m. The trio then pulled out guns and stole a gold chain from 32-year-old Jonathan Pena.

As the victims attempted to flee to safety, the three men began shooting, striking the 32-year-old in the torso and the 46-year-old in the back. Pena, of Schieffelin Avenue, was transported by private means to Bronx Lebanon Hospital where he was pronounced dead. EMS transported the 46-year-old victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The shooters fled the scene northbound on Macombs Road in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.