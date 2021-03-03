Bronx Zoo’s Run For the Wild Stampedes back this April

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

One of the Bronx’s wildest and most fun Spring traditions is returning in person this April.

Registration is now open for the Wildlife Conservation Society’s thirteenth annual run and walk at the zoo, which is being held on Saturday, April 24.

After going virtual in 2020, this year’s running has been “reimagined” for 2021 to meet city and state social distancing and capacity protocols.

This annual event is dedicated to spread awareness of species that are in need of conservation support and to shed light on the threats they face.

The 2021 running is dedicated to lemurs and intends on raising funds to further the WCS mission of “saving wildlife in New York and around the world.”

The Bronx Zoo detailed that there are more than 100 species of lemurs and they are all only found in Madagascar.

“Means of habitat loss, deforestation, and other human activities pose threats to all wild lemur populations,” the zoo released in a statement, adding that the Wildlife Conservation Society works across the globe and within the lemurs’ range to save wildlife and wild places.

Runners, walkers, and wildlife supporters are all invited to participate in addition to making a donation to support a participating runner or team.

All participants are encouraged by the zoo to seek donations and there are prizes for achieving the fundraising goals. There is a $35 minimum fundraising requirement for all participants age 16 and older.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to stay for the day and take part in post-run activities as the zoo will be open exclusively to event participants that entire Saturday – especially exhibits featuring the six species of lemurs in Madagascar.

As far as the race itself goes, here are some pandemic-related safety changes for this year:

Two starting locations for runners and walkers: Bronx River Parking lot for 5K runners; Southern Blvd Parking Lot for the 3K Family Run/Walk.

Start times staggered every 30 minutes: 8 to 10a.m. for the 5K run; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30p for the 3K Family Run/Walk.

Bronx Zoo will open to WCS Run for the Wild participants only. No spectators permitted.

Limited capacity to allow for social distancing

Sign up fees are $55 for adults and $45 for children and seniors. There is a $10 discount for members. Those who prefer to participate virtually, virtual run registration is $15.

Registration for individuals and teams is open at WCSRunForTheWild.org and a full list of event changes that participants will need to know can be found here.