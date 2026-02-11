Community

Bronx Zoo hosts career fair for more than 500 youths interested in working in zoos and aquariums

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
Attendees of the WCS JIVE at the Bronx Zoo on Feb. 7, 2026.
Photo credit: Nat Moss/WCS

The Bronx Zoo hosted a career fair for over 500 young people who were interested in working at zoos and aquariums in New York City on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Photo credit: Nat Moss/WCS

The event, known as the WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society) Youth JIVE (Job, Internship and Volunteering Expo), is designed to connect these youths with hiring managers for employment, volunteer and internship opportunities at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium.

One of the tables at the career fair at the Bronx Zoo. Photo credit: Nat Moss/WCS

This marked the tenth year of this career fair. The WCS JIVE provides youths with vital entry points to get exposed to real-world opportunities in conservation, animal care, education, visitor services and more.

Photo credit: Nat Moss/WCS

In addition to providing direct access to hiring managers, the career fair also gave attendees hands-on guidance and resources to build confidence and professional skills.

