The Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights opens this Friday

The Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights display returns to fill the park with a glowing tribute to the animal kingdom this holiday season.

Starting Friday on select evenings through January, the Bronx Zoo will display a different kind of creature once the sun goes down.

The zoo’s Holiday Lights display transforms trails through the park into a festive, holiday party, decorated with illuminated lanterns depicting plants and wildlife from all over the world. The intricate display sprawls across six different trails through the park, each representing a different geographic region with over 400 lanterns of around 100 different species park-wide.

Visitors can also enjoy other returning holiday favorites including a tree synced to lights and music, ice-carving demonstrations, the kids’ holiday train, Wildlife Theater shows, and plenty of seasonal snacks such as s’mores and holiday drinks.

This year’s edition adds several new features, most notably the Freeze Zone, a winter-themed area packed with oversized snow-tube slides, an instagram-worthy ice throne, talking snowmen, and a digital snowball-toss. The Bronx Zoo also expanded its Enchanted Sea installation, returning with more interactive elements and new puppetry meant to immerse visitors in an underwater world.

The Holiday Lights display, sponsored by Con Edison is open from 3 p.m. until the park closes at 9 p.m. Guests arriving at 3 p.m. can also stop by animal exhibits before they close at 4 p.m., then watch the zoo light up as the sun goes down and the Holiday Lights trails open at 4:30 p.m.

Holiday Lights is a ticketed event, with children’s’ tickets starting at $26.95, $36.95 tickets for visitors 65 and over and adult tickets at $41.95. Flexible tickets that are good for any of the publicly available dates are offered at a premium rate at bronxzoo.com.

Reach Sadie Brown at sbrown@schnepsmedia.com or (214) 994-6723. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!